Prichard Colon Still Stable, Condition Slowly Improving
On Monday morning, an ugly rumor broke out on the social networks about the passing of welterweight contender Prichard Colon. However, his father Richard Coln told Primera Hora that the young 24-year-old is still in the process of rehabilitation in the hope that he will be able to emerge from the coma that he's been in since October 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|1,467,042
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,604
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|8 hr
|zazz
|98,302
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|Dec 25
|TOXIC COPS
|1,169
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
|Did Obama Help or Hurt You
|Dec 24
|Nope Not Me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC