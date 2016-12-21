Prichard Colon Still Stable, Conditio...

Prichard Colon Still Stable, Condition Slowly Improving

On Monday morning, an ugly rumor broke out on the social networks about the passing of welterweight contender Prichard Colon. However, his father Richard Coln told Primera Hora that the young 24-year-old is still in the process of rehabilitation in the hope that he will be able to emerge from the coma that he's been in since October 2015.

