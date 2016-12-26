Orlando police investigate road rage shooting on Millenia Boulevard
The driver told police that a man in a newer-model gray Toyota shot at him and his passenger as they drove down Millenia Boulevard, near Oak Ridge Road, about 5:15 p.m., Lt. Robert Terrell said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Crime.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,466,370
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|zazz
|98,297
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|don t drink the k...
|62,606
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|Sun
|TOXIC COPS
|1,169
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
|Did Obama Help or Hurt You
|Dec 24
|Nope Not Me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC