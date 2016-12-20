Orlando mentor program for teens mean...

Orlando mentor program for teens means 'a person there for you'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Left to Right, Paul Jacquet, 16, Greg Kallinger and Jean Sylvain, 17, at Lake Eola Park, on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. Greg Kallinger, Winter Park High and FSU grad, is a mentor to two Boone High students and is trying to expand the mentoring program he's part of.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Obama would have WON 1,466,964
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr 2 Dog Night 62,603
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 2 hr zazz 98,302
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mon Observing DaLoser 7,984
News If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08) Dec 25 TOXIC COPS 1,169
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) Dec 24 blink 14
Did Obama Help or Hurt You Dec 24 Nope Not Me 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,028 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,896

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC