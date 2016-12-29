Old bank pays off for new Edgewood bakery
Sugar Daddy Bakery and Coffee Company opened in late December at a former First Southern Bank on Hansel Ave. in Edgewood. "What actually attracted us is the drive-through," said owner Christopher Westfall, a software engineer for IBM who lives in Edgewood.
