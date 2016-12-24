Mom hopes to brighten sick kidsa hospital rooms for holidays

Rene Porter has a simple wish for Christmas: that every sick child spending the holidays in a hospital has a room decked out with a small Christmas tree, fake snow, a string of lights, stockings or anything else to bring them the season's joy. "A hospital can be a lonely and scary place for a child," said Porter, 36. "Let's do something to make it better."

