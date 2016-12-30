Local distillers want end to limit on customer sales
Andrew Asher, co-founder & co-proprietor, of Winter Park Distilling Company, gives a tour of their Winter Park facilities, on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. A lawmaker in Sarasota has put in a bill that would allow Florida craft distillers to expanded to 250,000 gallons a year and loosen the regulations on where and how they can sell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|ester povington
|1,468,721
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|The Peoples Media
|92
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|13 hr
|lisa
|25,573
|Should men wear pantyhose for warmth? It's not ... (Jan '09)
|17 hr
|Spiderman
|240
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|18 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,744
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|18 hr
|Princess Hey
|23,019
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|18 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,249
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC