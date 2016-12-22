Inaugural Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest Launches in January

The OrlandoFringe, Orlando's highest rated annual event, is about to cut the ribbon on their newest festival which will fill the void that many patrons have had since the 25th annual festival ended last May. The inaugural Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest will take place January 5-8th at venues within the Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins Street, Orlando FL, 32803. The festival will also take use of the Shakespeare Centers' courtyard to host their ever popular beer tent as well as food offerings provided by The Hammered Lamb.

