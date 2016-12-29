High school student dead in Polk crash
Bailey Tilley, a student at Winter Haven High School, was driving his Chevrolet Silverado pickup in a rural area near Bartow about 6:40 a.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. As he turned from Snell Road onto Altuas Babson Park Cutoff Road, he drove into the path of another truck, driven by Liopoldo Cisneros, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carrie Horstman.
