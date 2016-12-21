GoPro Video Shows Why Biking in Miami...

GoPro Video Shows Why Biking in Miami Could Kill You

On study found that Miami is the fourth-most-dangerous city in America to commute on two wheels - behind Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando, three other Florida cities. Miami's roads aren't just crowded and poorly protected - they're also full drivers who seem to openly hate cyclists: In June, one bike commuter told New Times that an 81-year-old woman berated her after the elderly driver ran her over near the Miami-Dade/Broward County line .

