GoPro Video Shows Why Biking in Miami Could Kill You
On study found that Miami is the fourth-most-dangerous city in America to commute on two wheels - behind Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando, three other Florida cities. Miami's roads aren't just crowded and poorly protected - they're also full drivers who seem to openly hate cyclists: In June, one bike commuter told New Times that an 81-year-old woman berated her after the elderly driver ran her over near the Miami-Dade/Broward County line .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,468,984
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|24 min
|The Peoples Media
|96
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,618
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|Thu
|lisa
|25,573
|Should men wear pantyhose for warmth? It's not ... (Jan '09)
|Thu
|Spiderman
|240
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|12,744
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|23,019
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC