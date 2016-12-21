Gear greetings to specific faiths

President-elect Donald Trump acknowledges the size of the crowd, in front of a backdrop of Christmas trees, at a rally in Orlando, Fla., Friday night, Dec. 16, 2016. ORG XMIT: FLORL506 less President-elect Donald Trump acknowledges the size of the crowd, in front of a backdrop of Christmas trees, at a rally in Orlando, Fla., Friday night, Dec. 16, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.