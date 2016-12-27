Former Orlando mayoral candidate Paul...

Former Orlando mayoral candidate Paulson running for state agriculture commissioner

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Orlando mayoral candidates Paul Paulson and "Sunshine" Linda-Marie Grund appeared together outside Orlando City Hall on Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. Orlando mayoral candidates Paul Paulson and "Sunshine" Linda-Marie Grund appeared together outside Orlando City Hall on Monday, Oct. 19, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min ester povington 1,466,753
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 1 hr zazz 98,301
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr carmino seranni 62,600
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mon Observing DaLoser 7,984
News If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08) Sun TOXIC COPS 1,169
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) Dec 24 blink 14
Did Obama Help or Hurt You Dec 24 Nope Not Me 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Health Care
  5. Ebola
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,022

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC