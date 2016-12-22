Food bank's school helps young mom work her way out of poverty
Michel'le Snell,26, left, Kitchen Manager, at Park Lake Presbyterian Child Care Center in Orlando greets her daughter Kendall, 4, Thursday, December 8, 2016 who attends child care at Park Lake. Michel'le Snell,26, left, Kitchen Manager, at Park Lake Presbyterian Child Care Center in Orlando greets her daughter Kendall, 4, Thursday, December 8, 2016 who attends child care at Park Lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Orange God
|1,466,121
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|17 hr
|blink
|14
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|zazz
|98,296
|Did Obama Help or Hurt You
|20 hr
|Nope Not Me
|1
|Military Commissary in Orlando (Sep '08)
|Dec 22
|childer70
|30
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC