Florida population continues to outdistance New York

Tens of thousands of people jammed into downtown Mount Dora on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, to ogle and make purchases from an array of crafts at the Mount Dora Craft Fair. Tens of thousands of people jammed into downtown Mount Dora on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, to ogle and make purchases from an array of crafts at the Mount Dora Craft Fair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.