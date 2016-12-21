Families of Orlando nightclub shooting victims sue Facebook, Google and Twitter

Families of three men shot and killed in June at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, have sued Twitter, Google and Facebook, claiming that the companies - Google by way of YouTube - allowed terrorist groups to spread propaganda, fundraise and attract new members. Officials said that Omar Mateen, the 29-year-old gunman, pledged his allegiance with the Islamic State before being fatally shot by officers, Reuters reports.

