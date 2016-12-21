Families of Orlando nightclub shooting victims sue Facebook, Google and Twitter
Families of three men shot and killed in June at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, have sued Twitter, Google and Facebook, claiming that the companies - Google by way of YouTube - allowed terrorist groups to spread propaganda, fundraise and attract new members. Officials said that Omar Mateen, the 29-year-old gunman, pledged his allegiance with the Islamic State before being fatally shot by officers, Reuters reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Orange God
|1,466,121
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|17 hr
|blink
|14
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|zazz
|98,296
|Did Obama Help or Hurt You
|20 hr
|Nope Not Me
|1
|Military Commissary in Orlando (Sep '08)
|Dec 22
|childer70
|30
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC