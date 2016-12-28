Downtown Orlando streets to close for Citrus Parade on Thursday
Several downtown roads will close hours before the 11 a.m. start to let crews prepare the route and floats. Orange Avenue between Concord and Robinson streets, along with a section of Amelia and Livingston streets will close first at 7 a.m. and be used as a staging area for floats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Nigel
|1,467,171
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|zazz
|98,304
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|carmino seranni
|62,605
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|Dec 25
|TOXIC COPS
|1,169
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
|Did Obama Help or Hurt You
|Dec 24
|Nope Not Me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC