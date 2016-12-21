'Don't do crystal meth': Calgarian arrested in Orlando released from jail
Police in Orlando, Fla., tweeted this photo of the man they say caused a disturbance at the airport, identifying him as Richard Hogh, 29, of Calgary, Alta. Richard Hogh, 27, was arrested Friday at the Orlando International Airport after the bizarre incident and charged with trespassing and grand theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|ester povington
|1,466,753
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|59 min
|zazz
|98,301
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|carmino seranni
|62,600
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|Sun
|TOXIC COPS
|1,169
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
|Did Obama Help or Hurt You
|Dec 24
|Nope Not Me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC