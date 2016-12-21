Donald Trump, terrorism and Brexit: 1...

Donald Trump, terrorism and Brexit: 10 big stories that shook the world in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GlobalNews

This year was marked by violence as terror attacks in Belgium and France left Europe in mourning. A gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida was the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,467,115
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 min carmino seranni 62,605
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 13 hr zazz 98,302
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mon Observing DaLoser 7,984
News If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08) Dec 25 TOXIC COPS 1,169
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) Dec 24 blink 14
Did Obama Help or Hurt You Dec 24 Nope Not Me 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,921 • Total comments across all topics: 277,396,037

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC