Donald Trump Says the U.N. Is Just a Club at Which People 'Have a Good Time'
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a 'Thank You Tour 2016' rally in Orlando, Florida on December 16, 2016. WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Realtime
|1,466,815
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Community Disorga...
|62,601
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|zazz
|98,301
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|Sun
|TOXIC COPS
|1,169
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
|Did Obama Help or Hurt You
|Dec 24
|Nope Not Me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC