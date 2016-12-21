Dead body found in Orange County rete...

Dead body found in Orange County retention pond

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Orange County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Rose Silva tells local media the body was discovered at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in east Orlando. Silva says the body was found near the edge of the pond and had no apparent trauma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min VetnorsGate 1,468,879
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) 11 min Shiela 93
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 20 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,618
___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10) 18 hr lisa 25,573
News Should men wear pantyhose for warmth? It's not ... (Jan '09) 22 hr Spiderman 240
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 23 hr Princess Hey 12,744
Word Association 2 (Jul '10) 23 hr Princess Hey 23,019
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,691 • Total comments across all topics: 277,468,620

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC