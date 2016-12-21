Dead body found in Orange County retention pond
Orange County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Rose Silva tells local media the body was discovered at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in east Orlando. Silva says the body was found near the edge of the pond and had no apparent trauma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,468,879
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|11 min
|Shiela
|93
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,618
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|18 hr
|lisa
|25,573
|Should men wear pantyhose for warmth? It's not ... (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|Spiderman
|240
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|23 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,744
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|23 hr
|Princess Hey
|23,019
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC