Cocktails to sip on during the Citrus...

Cocktails to sip on during the Citrus Bowl

1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Sip on a Hurricane cocktail in honor of the Tigers or a Mint Julep for the Cardinals. Or eschew either team and go with a Jack Daniel's Honey Lemonade for the Citrus Bowl itself.

