Christina Grimmie lawsuit seeks monetary damages from AEG, Orlando...
Christina Grimmie's family is suing AEG Live and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns The Plaza Live where Grimmie was gunned down by a fan after a concert.
