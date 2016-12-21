Children of US Veteran Pictured in Pr...

Children of US Veteran Pictured in Prince Harry's Christmas Card

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KXRO radio

The family, including parents Anthony and Danielle and children Ana-Maria, 10, and Dinko, 5, opened a Christmas card that was not only personally signed by Prince Harry but also featured Ana-Maria and Dinko in a photo with the 32-year-old prince. "My daughter was really excited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr OzRitz 1,468,286
News Should men wear pantyhose for warmth? It's not ... (Jan '09) 3 hr Spiderman 240
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 4 hr Princess Hey 12,744
Word Association 2 (Jul '10) 4 hr Princess Hey 23,019
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 4 hr Princess Hey 19,249
News Shopping with kids no walk in the park (Jun '09) 8 hr Eddie M 339
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... 9 hr Donaldson 2
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,150 • Total comments across all topics: 277,446,431

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC