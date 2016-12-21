Bond reduced for man who drove on Orl...

Bond reduced for man who drove on Orlando airport tarmac

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A Florida judge has reduced bond for a Canadian man who drove a baggage-towing vehicle across the tarmac at Orlando International Airport. The Orlando Sentinel reports an Orange County judge reduced 27-year-old Richard Hogh's bond from $5,100 to $2,600 on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Orange God 1,466,121
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Sunrise Boaners 62,604
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) 17 hr blink 14
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 18 hr zazz 98,296
Did Obama Help or Hurt You 20 hr Nope Not Me 1
Military Commissary in Orlando (Sep '08) Dec 22 childer70 30
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,744

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC