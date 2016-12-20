Airbnb: Orlando area near top for FL bookings
With President Obama being "the best gun salesman" for the past eight years, local gun dealers are sad to see him go. With President Obama being "the best gun salesman" for the past eight years, local gun dealers are sad to see him go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Henry
|1,466,074
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,598
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|blink
|14
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|zazz
|98,296
|Did Obama Help or Hurt You
|5 hr
|Nope Not Me
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,977
|Military Commissary in Orlando (Sep '08)
|Dec 22
|childer70
|30
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC