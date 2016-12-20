Aftermath of the BoomTown car park fi...

Aftermath of the BoomTown car park fire. PHOTO: Tony Deacon/HFRS.

AUGUST was a great month for University of Southampton student Courtney Davies who claimed a stunning A 61million lottery win. Courtney, 19, who had just completed the first year of a psychology degree, could wave goodbye to the usual student money worries after hitting the EuroMillions jackpot.

