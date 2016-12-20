2017's first day will be sunny, warm in Central Florida
Overnight will not be as cold with temperatures ranging from 51 degrees in Ocala to 58 degrees in Orlando and 57 degrees in Melbourne. Winds will become light to calm, increasing the chance of morning fog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Click Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,469,651
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Cupcake8433
|62,635
|The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues...
|Sat
|Fish Have Whiskers
|7
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Murphey_Law
|512,859
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|Sat
|zazz
|25,574
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|The Peoples Media
|97
|Should men wear pantyhose for warmth? It's not ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 29
|Spiderman
|240
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC