2017's first day will be sunny, warm ...

2017's first day will be sunny, warm in Central Florida

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Click Orlando

Overnight will not be as cold with temperatures ranging from 51 degrees in Ocala to 58 degrees in Orlando and 57 degrees in Melbourne. Winds will become light to calm, increasing the chance of morning fog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Click Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,469,651
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Cupcake8433 62,635
News The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues... Sat Fish Have Whiskers 7
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) Sat Murphey_Law 512,859
___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10) Sat zazz 25,574
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) Sat The Peoples Media 97
News Should men wear pantyhose for warmth? It's not ... (Jan '09) Dec 29 Spiderman 240
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,716 • Total comments across all topics: 277,525,015

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC