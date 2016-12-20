2016 Orlando restaurants
Go: 142 E 4th Ave. in Mount Dora;1921nva.com 1921 by Norman Van Aken: Florida cuisine has no bigger proponent than this celebrated chef, and his new restaurant in Mount Dora continues that legacy in a beautiful building stuffed with art from the nearby Modernism Museum. Go: 142 E 4th Ave. in Mount Dora;1921nva.com Bartaco: This restaurant weaves Asian and Mediterranean flavors into its primarily coastal Californian cuisine.
