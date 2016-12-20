2016-17 National League Boys News | O...

2016-17 National League Boys News | Orlando

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Usyouthsoccer.org

The 10th season of US Youth Soccer National League Boys resume Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Orlando, Fla., when half of the 128 boys teams in the 15U through 19/20U age groups battle for division titles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Usyouthsoccer.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min VetnorsGate 1,466,914
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 min 2 Dog Night 62,603
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 48 min zazz 98,302
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mon Observing DaLoser 7,984
News If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08) Dec 25 TOXIC COPS 1,169
News Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08) Dec 24 blink 14
Did Obama Help or Hurt You Dec 24 Nope Not Me 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,125 • Total comments across all topics: 277,383,222

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC