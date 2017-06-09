The Aces Debut New Track 'Touch'
Orem, Utah four piece, The Aces, released a brand new track today entitled 'Touch' which made CLASH declare "The Aces could well be your new favourite band." The song will appear on The Aces' debut EP, I Don't Like Being Honest which will be released globally on June 23rd, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Mon
|anonymous
|421
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 3
|Vonopro
|1
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|May '17
|SharonFarris
|4
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Eternal
|11
|Emergency Essentials (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|FSM
|2
|2007 yamaha vino 50cc dies at idle (May '13)
|Aug '16
|ScooterGirl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC