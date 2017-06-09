The Aces Debut New Track 'Touch'

The Aces Debut New Track 'Touch'

Orem, Utah four piece, The Aces, released a brand new track today entitled 'Touch' which made CLASH declare "The Aces could well be your new favourite band." The song will appear on The Aces' debut EP, I Don't Like Being Honest which will be released globally on June 23rd, 2017.

