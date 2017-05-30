Sweeten your National Doughnut Day with these 7 deals in Utah
Doughnuts from Beyond Glaze, which features a variety of gourmet doughnuts. The doughnut shop is offering their "Baker's Dozen" deal in honor of National Doughnut Day - buy a dozen doughnuts, get one free.
