Springville receives $2 million donation for upgrades to new aquatic center

Clyde Companies Inc., an Orem-based construction and insurance holding company, has donated $2 million for upgrades to the city's new aquatic center, which is currently under construction. "This donation by Clyde Companies is a way for our business to give back to the city of Springville and the community that has supported our businesses since my grandfather, W.W. Clyde, started here in Springville over 90 years ago," Mayor Wilford Clyde, the company's chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

