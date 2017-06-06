SCERA Brings Back Acappella Group TAKE 6 this Month

While a cappella music is wildly popular in Utah Valley, and many Utah groups sing to acclaim and awards, the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre is taking it to another level when they bring the most awarded a cappella group in history for a display of harmonic genius on Monday, June 26. The 8 p.m. concert will play under the skyscape of the beautiful Wasatch Mountain at SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, located at 699 S. State St., Orem, in the middle of SCERA Park. General admission tickets for adults are $20, and children age 3-11 and seniors 65 and older can secure tickets for $15.

