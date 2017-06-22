Photo Flash: SEUSSICAL The Musical Op...

Photo Flash: SEUSSICAL The Musical Opens 7/7 at SCERA Shell

Thursday Jun 22

SCERA President and CEO Adam J. Robertson and Shawn M. Mortensen, who has twice played the Cat in the Hat, fondly remember SCERA's 2004 production of "Seussical." This time around, Mortensen takes on the musical as the director and choreographer, and is passing the acting hat to Eric James Smith and says, "I can't imagine handing the role over to anyone else!" Mortensen continues, "I love this show, and I have a strong, personal vision for it.

