Movie review: '626 Evolution' is a different kind of movie story

John Lyde screened "626 Evolution" on Saturday, March 4, at the 16th LDS Film Festival 2017 in Orem at the SCERA Center for the Arts. "626 EVOLUTION" - 3 stars - Danielle Chuchran, Ruby Jones, Demetrius Daniels, Michael Flynn; not rated, but likely PG-13 ; LDS Film Festival 2017 Director/producer John Lyde, who is known for multiple films including "Christmas Oranges," "Miracle Maker" and the Mythica series, told his audience his new movie was "weird," and he wouldn't be offended if people walked out.

