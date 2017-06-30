Local parades, festivals and celebrations happening throughout July
The peak of Utah's summer is full of celebrations with both Independence Day and Pioneer Day falling in the month of July. Celebrations for the whole family are taking place across the state this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Jul 4
|anonymous
|432
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... (Jan '17)
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|5
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|8
|Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... (Jan '17)
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|2
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun '17
|Vonopro
|1
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May '17
|anonymous
|4
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Eternal
|11
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC