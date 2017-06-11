Kathie Allen, a family physician who says she has 'strong medicine' for Congress
Family physician Kathie Allen was laying careful plans for a run against U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz when the Utah Republican announced in late April he would retire from Congress in 2018. Since then, Allen, a Democrat, has had to put her campaign into warp drive.
