Kathie Allen, a family physician who ...

Kathie Allen, a family physician who says she has 'strong medicine' for Congress

1 hr ago

Family physician Kathie Allen was laying careful plans for a run against U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz when the Utah Republican announced in late April he would retire from Congress in 2018. Since then, Allen, a Democrat, has had to put her campaign into warp drive.

