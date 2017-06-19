Karate instructor, 81, arrested in se...

Karate instructor, 81, arrested in sex abuse investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KSL-TV

An 81-year-old Orem karate instructor has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Kenneth Higa was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of six counts of aggravated forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) 16 hr anonymous 425
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Jun 16 janofsky 5
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Jun 16 janofsky 8
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Jun 16 janofsky 2
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Vonopro 1
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May '17 anonymous 4
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan '17 Eternal 11
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC