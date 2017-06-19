Karate instructor, 81, arrested in sex abuse investigation
An 81-year-old Orem karate instructor has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Kenneth Higa was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of six counts of aggravated forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape.
