International Chocolate Awards announce two Utah winners
Amano Artisan Chocolate's Raspberry Rose bar won a gold award in the International Chocolate Awards, Americas Competition 2017. Amano opened in 2007 in Orem and is "America's Most Highly Awarded Chocolate Maker," according to its packaging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Thu
|anonymous
|429
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|5
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|8
|Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to...
|Jun 16
|janofsky
|2
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 3
|Vonopro
|1
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May '17
|anonymous
|4
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Eternal
|11
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC