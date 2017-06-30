International Chocolate Awards announ...

International Chocolate Awards announce two Utah winners

Wednesday Read more: Deseret News

Amano Artisan Chocolate's Raspberry Rose bar won a gold award in the International Chocolate Awards, Americas Competition 2017. Amano opened in 2007 in Orem and is "America's Most Highly Awarded Chocolate Maker," according to its packaging.

