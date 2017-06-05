First-generation Orem high school grad known for family loyalty
A daughter of Mexican immigrants is on her way to becoming her family's first college student after graduating high school in Orem while also juggling caregiver duties for her younger siblings. It is not uncommon for Vanessa Ayala to put her family first, the Daily Herald reported .
