A son's long quest to know his father

A son's long quest to know his father

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Deseret News

Ken Evans displays an image of he and his father during their last trip to the Uinta Mountains in December of 1990, while visiting his grave at the Orem Cemetery on Monday, June 12, 2017. SARATOGA SPRINGS - On this Father's Day, Ken Evans, like all Americans, is reflecting on his father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... 15 hr janofsky 5
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) 16 hr janofsky 8
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... 16 hr janofsky 2
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Thu anonymous 423
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Vonopro 1
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May 20 anonymous 4
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan '17 Eternal 11
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC