A son's long quest to know his father
Ken Evans displays an image of he and his father during their last trip to the Uinta Mountains in December of 1990, while visiting his grave at the Orem Cemetery on Monday, June 12, 2017. SARATOGA SPRINGS - On this Father's Day, Ken Evans, like all Americans, is reflecting on his father.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|15 hr
|janofsky
|5
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|16 hr
|janofsky
|8
|Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to...
|16 hr
|janofsky
|2
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Thu
|anonymous
|423
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 3
|Vonopro
|1
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Eternal
|11
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC