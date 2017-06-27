3 take their place on UVU board of trustees
A former university president, a school district superintendent and the head of the student association formally took their place on Utah Valley University's board of trustees Thursday. The three - Paul H. Thompson, former Weber State University president; Rob Smith, president of the UVU Student Association; and Richard C. Nielsen, superintendent of the Nebo School District - were appointed by Gov. Gary Herbert and confirmed by the Utah Senate.
