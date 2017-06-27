3 take their place on UVU board of tr...

3 take their place on UVU board of trustees

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Deseret News

A former university president, a school district superintendent and the head of the student association formally took their place on Utah Valley University's board of trustees Thursday. The three - Paul H. Thompson, former Weber State University president; Rob Smith, president of the UVU Student Association; and Richard C. Nielsen, superintendent of the Nebo School District - were appointed by Gov. Gary Herbert and confirmed by the Utah Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Jun 24 anonymous 426
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Jun 16 janofsky 5
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Jun 16 janofsky 8
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Jun 16 janofsky 2
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Vonopro 1
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May '17 anonymous 4
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan '17 Eternal 11
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Utah County was issued at June 28 at 8:48AM MDT

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,522 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC