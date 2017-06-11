11 GOP candidates hoping to win Chaff...

11 GOP candidates hoping to win Chaffetz' seat gather in Lehi

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: KSL-TV

With days to go before the Republican Party's nominating convention, 11 Republican candidates hoping to fill Rep. Jason Chaffetz' 3rd District seat enjoyed an opportunity to explain their candidacy and political stances at a town hall discussion Wednesday night. While many agreed on topics like balancing the national budget and foreign policy, the candidates differed in their approaches to adapting the party to reach a younger audience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) 13 hr anonymous 424
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Jun 16 janofsky 5
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Jun 16 janofsky 8
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Jun 16 janofsky 2
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Vonopro 1
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May '17 anonymous 4
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan '17 Eternal 11
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 281,940,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC