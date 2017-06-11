11 GOP candidates hoping to win Chaffetz' seat gather in Lehi

With days to go before the Republican Party's nominating convention, 11 Republican candidates hoping to fill Rep. Jason Chaffetz' 3rd District seat enjoyed an opportunity to explain their candidacy and political stances at a town hall discussion Wednesday night. While many agreed on topics like balancing the national budget and foreign policy, the candidates differed in their approaches to adapting the party to reach a younger audience.

