VIDEO: Parents engage in fist fight while holding baby
OREM, UT Two parents were arrested after a physical fight, during which police believe they were holding a young child. Police say video of the shocking situation, which took place April 30, led to charges being filed against parents Britnie Haas and Elias Holt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|May 12
|SharonFarris
|4
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Eternal
|11
|Emergency Essentials (Aug '15)
|Jan '17
|FSM
|2
|2007 yamaha vino 50cc dies at idle (May '13)
|Aug '16
|ScooterGirl
|5
|Lawmakers pushing immigration bills receive thr... (Feb '11)
|Jul '16
|kuda
|4
|Mount Nebo Jr. High Mourns Loss of Student From... (Feb '11)
|Jul '16
|yellowstreetlamps
|2
|Momentum building for Utah immigration reform (Jan '11)
|Jul '16
|yellowstreetlamps
|5
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC