VIDEO: Parents engage in fist fight w...

VIDEO: Parents engage in fist fight while holding baby

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

OREM, UT Two parents were arrested after a physical fight, during which police believe they were holding a young child. Police say video of the shocking situation, which took place April 30, led to charges being filed against parents Britnie Haas and Elias Holt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... May 12 SharonFarris 4
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan '17 Eternal 11
Emergency Essentials (Aug '15) Jan '17 FSM 2
2007 yamaha vino 50cc dies at idle (May '13) Aug '16 ScooterGirl 5
News Lawmakers pushing immigration bills receive thr... (Feb '11) Jul '16 kuda 4
News Mount Nebo Jr. High Mourns Loss of Student From... (Feb '11) Jul '16 yellowstreetlamps 2
News Momentum building for Utah immigration reform (Jan '11) Jul '16 yellowstreetlamps 5
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,825 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC