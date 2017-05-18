Utah's Biggest Liar Competition

Utah's Biggest Liar Competition

Monday May 15

This year around 100 youth storytellers ages 6-12 auditioned for 20 spots to perform at Timpanogos Story Telling Festival Sept. 7-9 at Thanksgiving Point.

