Utah Parents Arrested After Graphic Tug Of War Fight Over Baby Video Goes Viral
The parents of a Utah infant who was yanked back and forth between the pair in a graphic tug of war battle that was captured on video, have both lost custody of the baby boy and their freedom, to boot. Writers for FOX 13 explain that battling lovers Britnie Hass and Elijah Holt were arrested this past Friday in connection with the troubling incident, which reportedly took place in the parking lot of the La Quinta in Orem on April 30, and involved the couple's child, an 11-month-old baby boy.
