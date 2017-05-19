Utah Four Piece The Aces Share New Song 'Baby Who'
Orem, Utah four piece, The Aces, released a brand new track today entitled 'Baby Who.' FADER hailed "'Four girls about to rule the world' emblazons the homepage for The Aces.
