Utah Four Piece The Aces Share New So...

Utah Four Piece The Aces Share New Song 'Baby Who'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Orem, Utah four piece, The Aces, released a brand new track today entitled 'Baby Who.' FADER hailed "'Four girls about to rule the world' emblazons the homepage for The Aces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... 8 hr USA Today 3
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... May 12 SharonFarris 4
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan '17 Eternal 11
Emergency Essentials (Aug '15) Jan '17 FSM 2
2007 yamaha vino 50cc dies at idle (May '13) Aug '16 ScooterGirl 5
News Lawmakers pushing immigration bills receive thr... (Feb '11) Jul '16 kuda 4
News Mount Nebo Jr. High Mourns Loss of Student From... (Feb '11) Jul '16 yellowstreetlamps 2
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,156,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC