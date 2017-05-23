The two most sober cities in America are in Utah
Financial resource website 24/7 Wall St. recently ranked Provo as the driest city in the country since only 8.5 percent of the metro area's adults report drinking excessively or binge drinking. 24/7 Wall St. said Provo's low drinking percentage is due to the state's high population of Mormons.
