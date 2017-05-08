She reported a sex assault to BYU, Or...

She reported a sex assault to BYU, Orem police in 2014; now Dixie...

Friday May 5

The Salt Lake Tribune) Former Brigham Young University student Madeline MacDonald who became an activist in the wake of her sexual assault in Orem in December 2014, is happy with the latest announcement by BYU calling for sweeping changes to the Honor Code amnesty for sexual assault victims. MacDonald is now a student at the University of Utah.

