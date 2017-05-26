SCERA Shell's HAIRSPRAY is First Musi...

SCERA Shell's HAIRSPRAY is First Musical of Summer Season

Friday May 26

The first emotion audiences will see in the award-winning musical "Hairspray" at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre is unabashed joy. Lovable plus size teen Tracy Turnblad begins the show with an enthusiastic love song to Baltimore as she dances and sings while wearing the signature mile-high bouffant hairdo sported by teen girls everywhere in 1962 America.

