Reaction: Utah Scouting leaders show surprise, relief, appreciation and uncertainty

That's how leaders of Utah's three Boy Scouts of America councils summarized their initial thoughts Thursday after learning of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' plans to drop the Varsity and Venturing programs for older-teen boys . "This is a surprise, and we'll meet the challenges that will come with the changes, but it's too soon to tell," said Stan Lockhart, president of the Orem-based Utah National Parks Council.

